Mohammad Amir's Heartfelt Message For Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has received high praise from across the border time and again - be it his performance on the field or for his approach to the game. He seems to have a quite a strong bond of friendship with numerous Pakistani players, both past and present. So it came as no surprise that many Pakistan cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian skipper on his marriage to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. But there was one Pakistan cricketer, who besides sending his wishes on Twitter, had a heartfelt message for Virat and Anushka.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammad Amir took the opportunity to wish Virat and Anushka all the happiness in their new innings.

"I'm so happy for him. I also congratulated him and I wish him in his life's new innings," Amir said.

"Like he made a name for himself in cricket, I wish and pray to Allah that he is successful in his new life and Allah gives both of them a good life and all the happiness. I also pray Allah protects them from evil eyes. When a lot of eyes are on you, a lot of people's evil eyes could be on you. But I pray that Allah helps them in this new journey," he added.

Amir and Kohli share a great bond off the field. Kohli had recently described Amir as the toughest bowler he has faced in international cricket.

Responding to Kohli's remarks, the Pakistani pacer said he was floored with the India captain's assessment of his bowling.

"The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game," Amir had said.

"It is a great gesture on his part to praise someone and I am floored at his praise of my bowling. The way he presented me with the bat in Kolkata is an evergreen memory for me."

The bonhomie between the two was on show even in 2016, when Kohli, during the World T20, gifted the 25-year-old pacer a bat before the India-Pakistan contest.