 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammad Amir's Heartfelt Message For Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Updated: 15 December 2017 14:23 IST

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir have been quite open about their mutual respect and admiration.

Mohammad Amir's Heartfelt Message For Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11. © Twitter

Virat Kohli has received high praise from across the border time and again - be it his performance on the field or for his approach to the game. He seems to have a quite a strong bond of friendship with numerous Pakistani players, both past and present. So it came as no surprise that many Pakistan cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian skipper on his marriage to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. But there was one Pakistan cricketer, who besides sending his wishes on Twitter, had a heartfelt message for Virat and Anushka.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammad Amir took the opportunity to wish Virat and Anushka all the happiness in their new innings.

"I'm so happy for him. I also congratulated him and I wish him in his life's new innings," Amir said.

"Like he made a name for himself in cricket, I wish and pray to Allah that he is successful in his new life and Allah gives both of them a good life and all the happiness. I also pray Allah protects them from evil eyes. When a lot of eyes are on you, a lot of people's evil eyes could be on you. But I pray that Allah helps them in this new journey," he added.

Amir and Kohli share a great bond off the field. Kohli had recently described Amir as the toughest bowler he has faced in international cricket.

Responding to Kohli's remarks, the Pakistani pacer said he was floored with the India captain's assessment of his bowling.

"The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game," Amir had said.

"It is a great gesture on his part to praise someone and I am floored at his praise of my bowling. The way he presented me with the bat in Kolkata is an evergreen memory for me."

The bonhomie between the two was on show even in 2016, when Kohli, during the World T20, gifted the 25-year-old pacer a bat before the India-Pakistan contest.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli Mohammad Amir Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11
  • Wishes poured in from across the border for Virat and Anushka
  • Mohammad Amir had a special message for Virat and Anushka
Related Articles
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Share Honeymoon Picture After Italy Wedding
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Share Honeymoon Picture After Italy Wedding
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma 'Go Green' With Mumbai Reception Invite
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma 'Go Green' With Mumbai Reception Invite
Virat Kohli Seeks Marital Tips From Ajinkya Rahane With Special Message
Virat Kohli Seeks Marital Tips From Ajinkya Rahane With Special Message
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.