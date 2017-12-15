Virushka Marriage: AB de Villiers Sends Warm Message For Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

India captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's marriage in Tuscany, Italy created ripples across the globe as everyone was taken aback by the sudden nature of the high-profile wedding, which was successfully kept secret as an intimate matter for many days. Following the wedding, cricketers from across the globe congratulated the newly-married couple and wished the very best in their future endeavours. Among the surprised lot was AB de Villiers, Kohli's team-mate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who recorded a warm video message for the two of them.

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka for getting married. Took me by surprise. But I always knew who had a surprise up your sleeve. So, congrats to my good friend Virat, and Anushka. I know you guys are going to have a very happy life together and hopefully many kids to come," De Villiers said in a video.

AB de Villiers wishing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for their marriage@ABdeVilliers17 @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/u8MGIUBvwx — Jasveer Singh Kharra (@imjsk27) December 14, 2017

The couple - Virushka, as they have become on the trending list- who are currently honeymooning, uploaded a picture of them with a snowy backdrop which soon went viral.

Among all the other wishes, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir also conveyed his regards for the duo. Amir, who is currently playing in the T10 league in Sharjah, said, "I'm so happy for him. I also congratulated him and I wish him in his life's new innings,"

"Like he made a name for himself in cricket, I wish and pray to Allah that he is successful in his new life and Allah gives both of them a good life and all the happiness. I also pray Allah protects them from evil eyes. When a lot of eyes are on you, a lot of people's evil eyes could be on you. But I pray that Allah helps them in this new journey," the 25-year-old pacer added.

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

Following this, Anushka will be accompanying Kohli to South Africa and spend the New Year with him after which she will return to India in the first week of January.