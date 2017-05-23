 
Virender Sehwag's Special Message For Officer Who Tied Man To Army Jeep

Updated: 23 May 2017 11:24 IST

Major Gogoi has been in news ever since he placed a Kashmiri man, later identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, on the bonnet of his jeep during recent protests in Kashmir on April 9. The video of the incident sparked an major debate.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the officer. © AFP

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday had a special message for Major Leetul Gogoi, who was awarded COAS Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations. "Congratulations Major Nitin Gogoi for the medal of commendation. Great effort in safely rescuing our soldiers and many other wonderful duties," tweeted Sehwag. The explosive right-hander does not shy away from taking positions on social media and is quite vocal when it comes to key issues.

Major Gogoi has been in news ever since he placed a Kashmiri man, later identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, on the bonnet of his jeep during recent protests in Kashmir on April 9. The video of the incident sparked a major debate.

Army sources say the Major, belonging to the 53 Rashtriya Rifles, took an on-the-spot decision to tie Mr Dar to his jeep as his soldiers were moving through an area where there was intense stone-throwing.

After Mr Dar was made to sit on the bonnet of the Army jeep, stone-throwing stopped and soldiers, the Central Armed Police Forces personnel and their vehicles were able to move ahead without any further incident.

On April 15, the Army formed a court of inquiry into the incident, the report of which is still awaited.

Highlights
  • Sehwag congratulated Major Gogoi
  • Major Gogoi tied a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep
  • Major Gogoi was awarded by the Chief of Army Staff
