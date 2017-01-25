Virender Sehwag's Son Is MS Dhoni Fan, Dad Happily Shares His Sketch On Twitter

Virender Sehwag, famed for dominating the cricket field with his destructive shot-making, is now scoring heavily with his humour and wit on Twitter. He took to the medium again on Wednesday and shared a sketch by his elder son Aaryavir, of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing a pull shot. With the sketch, Sehwag Sr. also posted a picture of the same shot being played by Dhoni. With the split image of these two shots, he tweeted, "Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir. Even in this sketch, Maahi maar raha hai.#JaiNataraj."

Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir .Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai. #JaiNataraj pic.twitter.com/VlT7DvpTCC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2017

'Maahi maar raha hai' is a famous dialogue of a biopic on Dhoni - The Untold Story, where Dhoni's character was played by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film had showed Dhoni's initial struggles, from being a Railway ticket collector to the captain of the Indian cricket team, running through what problems he had to face on his way to become the batsman and cricketer that he was now become.

The former Indian batsman was one of the liveliest characters on the pitch. He revolutionised the role of the opener in Test cricket and attracted more crowds to the game.

Sehwag was also the only Indian batsman to score a Test triple-century before Karun Nair joined him in the elite list during the just-concluded Test series with England.

Now he is doing something similar off the field, Sehwag is famous on Twitter, which the legendary batsman uses to 'target' celebrities.