 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag's Post On Children Of Pulwama Soldiers Gets Fans' Salute On Social Media

Updated: 17 October 2019 12:05 IST

Virender Sehwag posted pictures of two kids belonging to the families of soldiers killed in Pulwama after they joined the former India opener's school.

Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag shared picture of kids training at Sehwag International School. © Twitter

Virender Sehwag, former India opening batsman, took to Twitter to share pictures of two kids training at the Sehwag International School on Wednesday. Both the kids belong to the families of soldiers killed in Pulwama. "Son of Heroes! What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives. Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Few things can beat this happiness!" Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Sehwag's post on social media received appreciation from fans as they were left in awe of the 40-year-old's gesture for kids of soldiers killed in Pulwama.

"Sir, so good to see what u r giving back to the society. Specially, our soldiers r never given their due credit. This is at least a step in the right direction forward," a fan tweeted.

One fan called Sehwag a "true hero" for taking care of the kids.

"Sir, you are also a true hero because you are taking care of heroes sons," another tweet read.

"Sir, you are a great person and doing a great job, therefore we salute you," another user joined in.

On February 14 this year, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag took to Twitter to share pictures of 2 kids training at his school
  • Both the kids belong to the families of soldiers killed in Pulwama
  • Virender Sehwag's post on social media received appreciation from fans
Related Articles
Sorry For Depriving You Of 2nd Ton, Pray You Score One In Real Life: Virender Sehwag Wishes Anil Kumble On Birthday
Sorry For Depriving You Of 2nd Ton, Pray You Score One In Real Life: Virender Sehwag Wishes Anil Kumble On Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Among Stars To Play T20 Tournament In India
Sourav Ganguly Set To Be BCCI President, Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Him
Sourav Ganguly Set To Be BCCI President, Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Him
IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja Retweets Fan Who Questioned Virender Sehwag For Not Praising Him
IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja Retweets Fan Who Questioned Virender Sehwag For Not Praising Him
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Has Much Better Technique Than Virender Sehwag, Says Shoaib Akhtar
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Has Much Better Technique Than Virender Sehwag, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.