 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Wishes 'Nanha Munna' Parthiv Patel On His Birthday

Updated: 10 March 2017 15:38 IST

Virender Sehwag is known for his unique way of wishing fellow cricketers on their birthday and this time the former India opener took to the social networking site twitter and trained his guns on former teammate Parthiv Patel.

Virender Sehwag Wishes 'Nanha Munna' Parthiv Patel On His Birthday
Virender Sehwag wished Parthiv Patel on his birthday in his own style © AFP

Virender Sehwag is known for his unique way of wishing fellow cricketers on their birthday and this time the former India opener took to the social networking site twitter and trained his guns on former teammate Parthiv Patel. Parthiv turned 32 and Sehwag took the opportunity to wish him in his swashbuckling style. The former opener posted a photo of a kid wearing the costume of Shaktimaan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Nikke urf Chota Chetan @parthiv9 . May you keep shining and remain so nanha munna that you can play in u-19 for lifetime."

Patel made his debut for India in the year 2002 against England when he was seventeen years old. The 32-year-old has played 23 Test matches for India with an average of 33.76 to go with 38 one-day matches.

Sehwag was part of the England tour where the Indian wicket-keeper made his debut. Patel recently led his state side Gujarat to victory in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season beating Mumbai in the final.

 

 

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Parthiv Ajay Patel Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag wished Parthiv Patel on his birthday
  • Parthiv Patel turned 32 this Thursday
  • Parthiv Patel made his debut for India in the year 2002
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Defends Himself Over Gurmehar Kaur Issue in 3 Tweets
Virender Sehwag Defends Himself Over Gurmehar Kaur Issue in 3 Tweets
Gautam Gambhir Breaks Rank, Blasts Those Mocking Gurmehar Kaur
Gautam Gambhir Breaks Rank, Blasts Those Mocking Gurmehar Kaur
Virender Sehwag, Slammed Over Tweet, Says 'It Wasn't Intended For Gurmehar'
Virender Sehwag, Slammed Over Tweet, Says 'It Wasn't Intended For Gurmehar'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.