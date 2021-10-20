Wishes poured in from all across the world on social media as former India opener Virender Sehwag turned 43 on Wednesday. Sehwag's former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a picture with Sehwag and wish his former opening partner. "On the field or off the field, entertainment and laughs never stop when you have Viru around. Happy birthday opening partner," Tendulkar tweeted.

Wasim Jaffer too extended his greetings, saying that he was the difference "between a draw and a result" in Test cricket during his heydays. Sharing a photograph of Sehwag celebrating a milestone in his Test jersey, Jaffer wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who was often the difference between a draw and a result. Have a great day partner." Jaffer also tagged Sehwag in his post.

Happy Birthday to the man who was often the difference between a draw and a result. Have a great day partner @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/IW9ArKQcvh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 20, 2021

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) celebrated Sehwag's birthday by sharing an info-graphic on him on its official handle.

Here's wishing @virendersehwag a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/kBVgNvhJFf — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2021

"374 international matches, 17,253 international runs, only Team India cricketer with two triple tons, second batsman to score an ODI double hundred, 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winner, here is wishing Virender Sehwag a very happy birthday," BCCI captioned the post.

Extending his greetings to Sehwag on his special day, former South African seamer Dale Steyn wrote, "My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything! Happy birthday, pal! Have a great one Virender Sehwag."

Have a great one @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/jyVE93ZLzD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 20, 2021

Sehwag's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted that Sehwag was one such batsman who scared every bowler. Harbhajan also posted the hashtag, 'legend'.

Happy birthday bhai @virendersehwag ek aisa batsman jiska khoff Har bowler k chehre par dikhta tha.. #Legend #HappyBirthdayViru jeo hazaro sal pic.twitter.com/H0lV75wWbE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2021

Virender Sehwag was part of the Indian cricket team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and the 2011 50-over World Cup. He represented India in 104 Tests and 251 ODIs and amassed 8,586 and 8,273 runs, respectively. He also featured in 19 T20 internationals for India and scored 394 runs.