Virender Sehwag brought an end to his illustrious Test career with 8,586 runs, fifth most by an Indian batsman. Having scored two triple centuries, Virender Sehwag played his last Test for India against Australia in Hyderabad in March 2013. However, the former India opener didn't hesitate to share his failures even after eight years as he shared an unforgettable batting statistic from a Test against England, played from August 10 to 13, 2011, in Birmingham. "On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta," Virender Sehwag said on Twitter.

"If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do ? If you have it figured, do that!" he added.

In 104 Tests, Sehwag scored 8,586 runs at an impressive strike rate of 82.23 while batting at the top of the order. He smashed 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries in his Test career that spanned over 12 years.

For India, Sehwag is the fifth highest run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman.

Sehwag's gesture of admitting his failure and sharing it after eight years touched hearts of many on Twitter.

"It take time for me to figure it out... But only u have guts to share failures," a user replied on the tweet.

"Someone please give me that much confidence in life which Sehwag used to have in the nervous nineties," another one joined in.

Sehwag, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2015, played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India.