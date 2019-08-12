 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

When Virender Sehwag "Paid Tribute To Aryabhatta": Former India Opener Trolls Himself

Updated: 12 August 2019 16:18 IST

Virender Sehwag shared an unforgettable batting statistic from a Test against England, played from August 10 to 13, 2011, in Birmingham.

When Virender Sehwag "Paid Tribute To Aryabhatta": Former India Opener Trolls Himself
Virender Sehwag retired from international cricket in 2015. © Twitter

Virender Sehwag brought an end to his illustrious Test career with 8,586 runs, fifth most by an Indian batsman. Having scored two triple centuries, Virender Sehwag played his last Test for India against Australia in Hyderabad in March 2013. However, the former India opener didn't hesitate to share his failures even after eight years as he shared an unforgettable batting statistic from a Test against England, played from August 10 to 13, 2011, in Birmingham. "On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta," Virender Sehwag said on Twitter.

"If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do ? If you have it figured, do that!" he added.

In 104 Tests, Sehwag scored 8,586 runs at an impressive strike rate of 82.23 while batting at the top of the order. He smashed 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries in his Test career that spanned over 12 years.

For India, Sehwag is the fifth highest run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman.

Sehwag's gesture of admitting his failure and sharing it after eight years touched hearts of many on Twitter.

"It take time for me to figure it out... But only u have guts to share failures," a user replied on the tweet.

"Someone please give me that much confidence in life which Sehwag used to have in the nervous nineties," another one joined in.

Sehwag, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2015, played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag brought an end to his illustrious Test career with 8,586 runs
  • He didn't hesitate to share his failures even after eight years
  • He shared an unforgettable batting statistic from a Test against England
Related Articles
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis' "Poor Captaincy" For His Mediocre Showing vs India In 2003 World Cup
MS Dhoni Should Be Informed About His Future, Feels Virender Sehwag
MS Dhoni Should Be Informed About His Future, Feels Virender Sehwag
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.