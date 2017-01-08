Virender Sehwag Trolls Online Website Over MS Dhoni Faux Pas

Virender Sehwag at his hilarious best again on Twitter.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was at his hilarious best again on social networking site Twitter when he trolled online news website for putting Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's picture instead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his retirement story.

Emirates24/7.com mistook Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput -- the actor who had played Dhoni's role in his biopic, MS Dhoni- The Untold Story -- for the Indian captain.

The tweet was about Virat Kohli taking over the reigns of captaincy from Dhoni, however, the picture attached featured a split picture of Kohli and Rajput.

Virat Kohli replaces Dhoni as new Indian limited overs captain https://t.co/ejC4ZknSzY pic.twitter.com/nyX3pRWdo1 — Emirates 24|7 (@Emirates247) January 7, 2017

Sehwag, who has become a Twitter star for his brilliant trolling abilities, pounced at the mistake and posted a picture of his own lookalike with a small message.

.@Emirates247 I am flying with you in a while , hope you don't allow him to board instead of me. pic.twitter.com/arF5WZ7qEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 7, 2017

I thought its parody but its really sehwag https://t.co/yNMrSKKWzQ — RAEES SHAH (@BaadshahFan) January 7, 2017

Dhoni had shocked the world on Wednesday when he stepped as captain of the India ODI and T20I teams.

He captained India in 199 One-day Internationals, winning 110 and losing 74, with four ties and 11 no-results. He has a winning percentage of 59.57. He also led India in 72 T20 Internationals, winning 41 and losing 28, with one tie and two no-results.

Dhoni, 35, had earlier suddenly quit Test captaincy during the Australia tour in 2014 in Melbourne.