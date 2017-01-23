 
Virender Sehwag to Head Kings XI Punjab's Cricket Operations And Strategy

Updated: 23 January 2017 15:46 IST

Virender Sehwag, who is currently the mentor of the Kings XI Punjab team, will assume the role as the side's head of Cricket Operations and Strategy ahead of the new IPL season

Virender Sehwag is currently the mentor of the Kings XI Punjab team. © AFP

Indian batting great Virender Sehwag is set to take on a new role at Kings XI Punjab ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Sehwag, who is currently the mentor of the team, will also head Kings XI's Cricket Operations and Strategy in the upcoming season. He will also be the brand ambassador of the franchise. The former opening batsman has been with the Punjab-based team since season 8 of the IPL, with the new season set to be his third year of association with the franchise.

"It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them," Sehwag said.

Commenting on the appointment, promoters of Kings XI Punjab said, "With Viru's vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season. We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role."

Sehwag had retired from all formats of the sport in October 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)

