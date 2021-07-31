Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Friday remembered the good old days by sharing a photograph of himself from his playing days. The picture also featured the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, former skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly, 'the wall' Rahul Dravid and veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. All these stars are credited for the success of the Indian team and have helped script numerous victories in the past. Along with the snap, Sehwag wrote, "Achhe Din thhey (Those were the good days)."

Cricket enthusiasts also felt nostalgic after seeing five legendary Indian cricketers in a single frame.

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also reminisced after seeing Sehwag's throwback picture. "Hamare liye... Hamesha rahega... this was the golden era," Ojha wrote in the comment box of the post.

"Achhe nehi sir... bahat achhe din the, mere bachpan wala dream team k heros aap log thay.[These were the best days. You guys were the heroes of my dream team]," said another user.

"All... The superheroes of the Indian cricket team," read a comment.

Another fan termed the snap as "best picture ever."

"The Fab five of Indian Cricket...I miss Dada's enthusiasm, Dravid's calm, Sehwag's explosive batting, Yuvi's all-round skills and Sachin Tendulkar's masterclass on the field," wrote a user.

Recalling those days, this user wrote, "Yeah ... I was too small at that time to understand cricket. But yeah, I could feel it even then."

Earlier in the day, Sehwag also heaped praises on Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur after she qualified for the final round in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Games.

Along with a snap of Kamalpreet, Sehwag on Twitter wrote, "Kammal kar diya aapne Kamalpreet Kaur. Two more days and we can witness history in Tokyo 2020."

KAMAAL kar diya aapne #KamalpreetKaur .

Two more days and we can witness HISTORY! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oh1337mnVP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, during his playing days, Sehwag was known for his explosive batting style at the top order. He had represented India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is before announcing his retirement in 2015.