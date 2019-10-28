Virender Sehwag Says One Prediction On Sourav Ganguly Came True, One More To Go

Virender Sehwag revealed he had predicted that Sourav Ganguly will become the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) back in 2007. The former India opener added he had also predicted him to be the Chief Minister of West Bengal one day. As Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the new BCCI president, Virender Sehwag said he is now waiting for his other prediction to come true. In a column for The Indian Express , Virender Sehwag wrote: "Actually, when I first heard about Dada becoming president, I recalled an incident during the 2007 South Africa tour."

"It was a Test in Cape Town where me and Wasim Jaffer were out early. Tendulkar was to bat No.4 but couldn't take the field. Out of the blue, Ganguly was asked to go out and bat. This was a comeback series and there was pressure. But the way he batted, the way he handled pressure and tension, only he could do."

"That day we all agreed in the dressing room that if anyone among us can become BCCI president, it's Dada. I said he can even be the Bengal Chief Minister. Ek bhavishyavani poori ho gayi, aur ek baaki hai (One of my predictions has come true, let's wait and see about the other one)," the 41-year-old added.

Former India captain Ganguly took over as the BCCI president on October 23. There were no elections held for appointments of the posts since all candidates emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.

On the second day of his new job, Ganguly was spotted discussing a "road-map" for the Indian cricket with captain Virat Kohli and limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma, on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting ahead of a home series against Bangladesh.