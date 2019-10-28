 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Says One Prediction On Sourav Ganguly Came True, One More To Go

Updated: 28 October 2019 13:03 IST

Virender Sehwag said he and some of his teammates had predicted in 2007 that Sourav Ganguly will become the president of the BCCI one day.

Virender Sehwag Says One Prediction On Sourav Ganguly Came True, One More To Go
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI president on October 23. © AFP

Virender Sehwag revealed he had predicted that Sourav Ganguly will become the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) back in 2007. The former India opener added he had also predicted him to be the Chief Minister of West Bengal one day. As Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the new BCCI president, Virender Sehwag said he is now waiting for his other prediction to come true. In a column for The Indian Express, Virender Sehwag wrote: "Actually, when I first heard about Dada becoming president, I recalled an incident during the 2007 South Africa tour."

"It was a Test in Cape Town where me and Wasim Jaffer were out early. Tendulkar was to bat No.4 but couldn't take the field. Out of the blue, Ganguly was asked to go out and bat. This was a comeback series and there was pressure. But the way he batted, the way he handled pressure and tension, only he could do."

"That day we all agreed in the dressing room that if anyone among us can become BCCI president, it's Dada. I said he can even be the Bengal Chief Minister. Ek bhavishyavani poori ho gayi, aur ek baaki hai (One of my predictions has come true, let's wait and see about the other one)," the 41-year-old added.

Former India captain Ganguly took over as the BCCI president on October 23. There were no elections held for appointments of the posts since all candidates emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.

On the second day of his new job, Ganguly was spotted discussing a "road-map" for the Indian cricket with captain Virat Kohli and limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma, on the sidelines of the selection committee meeting ahead of a home series against Bangladesh.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Sourav Ganguly Cricket BCCI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag revealed he had predicted that Ganguly will become BCCI president
  • Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the new BCCI president
  • Virender Sehwag is now waiting for his other prediction to come true
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
"People Don
"People Don't See What Happens Inside": Sourav Ganguly On Rapport With Virat Kohli
VVS Laxman Wants Sourav Ganguly To Revive National Cricket Academy
VVS Laxman Wants Sourav Ganguly To Revive National Cricket Academy
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discusses Indian Cricket
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discusses Indian Cricket's "Road Map" With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.