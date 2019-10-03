 
Virender Sehwag Says Imran Khan "Inventing New Ways To Humiliate Himself"

Updated: 03 October 2019 16:41 IST

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared the video on Twitter in which American anchors can be seen slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared his views. © AFP

Ever since Imran Khan gave a hateful speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Pakistan Prime Minister has been under severe scrutiny and in the latest gaffe, he has been humiliated by American anchors on live television. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared the video on Twitter in which American anchors can be seen slamming the cricketer-turned-prime minister. Sehwag shared the video and captioned the post as "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself".

In an interaction with an American news channel, Imran Khan mocked the infrastructure in the country, saying "You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here."

The anchors did not take Imran Khan's comment in a good manner and blasted him by commenting "You don't sound like the prime minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx".

On Wednesday, cricketers including Mohammed Shami, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan slammed Imran Khan for his speech at the UNGA and said his words were out of line.

At the UNGA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India's growth and how the country has developed under his leadership, while the Pakistan PM spoke on the ongoing Kashmir issue and also warned India of a nuclear war.

On August 5, the Central government scrapped Article 370 removing the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Imran Khan Virender Sehwag
