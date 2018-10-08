 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Points Out Sachin Tendulkar Of Pakistan Cricket Team

Updated: 08 October 2018 10:57 IST

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar opened together in 93 ODIs for India, scoring a total of 3,919 runs at an average of 42.13.

Virender Sehwag Points Out Sachin Tendulkar Of Pakistan Cricket Team
Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were one of the best Indian opening pair © AFP

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag pointed out the Sachin Tendulkar in the Pakistan cricket team. Virender Sehwag said Shahid Afridi, as a player, was like India's Sachin Tendulkar in the Pakistan cricket team. "Everyone in our team had talked about Afridi before my first series against Pakistan. As a player, he was like our Tendulkar in the Pakistan team and we all discussed about him", Virender Sehwag told Gulf News. Sehwag also stressed on the importance of India-Pakistan series. "Every Indian and Pakistani want to see an India-Pakistan series. We as cricketers too want to watch it. Hopefully the governments of both countries will talk and resume the series. I have many lovely memories like my triple century in the Multan Test match double century in Lahore Test and my century in Kochi ODI match", he added.

Sehwag and Tendulkar opened together in 93 ODIs for India, scoring a total of 3,919 runs at an average of 42.13. The duo notched twelve 100-run and eighteen 50-run stands as an opening pair to occupy fourth place in the list of highest opening partnership runs in international cricket.

Sehwag has played 104 Tests for India scoring 8586 runs at a batting average of 49.34 hitting 23 centuries and 32 fifties while Tendulkar has 15921 runs in 200 Tests at an average of 53.78.

Incidentally, Tendulkar along with long-time teammate Sourav Ganguly head the list. India's two former captains opened together in 136 ODIs, scoring a whopping 6,609 runs combined at an average of 49.32. Tendulkar and Ganguly notched up 21 100-run partnerships and 23 50-run stands.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Shahid Afridi Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag and Tendulkar opened for India in 93 ODIs
  • Both scored a total of 3,919 runs at an average of 42.13
  • Sehwag and Tendulkar were one of the best Indian opening pair
Related Articles
Don
Don't Compare Prithvi Shaw To "Genius" Virender Sehwag: Sourav Ganguly
Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi Disclose Their Toughest Opponents
Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi Disclose Their Toughest Opponents
India vs England: Virender Sehwag Posts Motivational Message For Virat Kohli
India vs England: Virender Sehwag Posts Motivational Message For Virat Kohli's Men After Series Loss Against England
India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Fastest Indian Batsman To Score 6000 Runs
India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Fastest Indian Batsman To Score 6000 Runs
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies, Indian Sports Fraternity Saddened By
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Dies, Indian Sports Fraternity Saddened By 'The Great Loss'
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.