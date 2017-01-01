 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Piers Morgan End The Year on a Happy Note

Updated: 01 January 2017 17:13 IST

Virender Sehwag and Piers Morgan indulged in some classic social media banter soon after India's dismal performance at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Virender Sehwag, Piers Morgan End The Year on a Happy Note
Piers Morgan and Virender Sehwag were involved in a Twitter spat in 2016. ©

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and British journalist Piers Morgan finally put an end to their Twitter feud on the final day of the year. Sehwag and Morgan indulged in some classic social media banter soon after India's dismal performance at the Rio Olympics 2016. It all began when Morgan mocked the Indian public for wildly celebrating two 'losing' medals. Sehwag, who was in top form on Twitter by then, hit out at Morgan in his inimitable style.

After a brief exchange, the explosive batsman felt enough was enough and opted to ignore Morgan. The controversial TV anchor though tried his best to provoke Sehwag, who chose not to retaliate.

After months of silence, Viru finally responded to Morgan on New Year's Eve.

On Saturday, Viru made a special request to his fans and followers on Twitter.

As expected, Viru's fans did not hold back and flooded his timeline with screenshots. Interestingly, Morgan too was among those who replied to the legendary cricketer.

Sehwag finally engaged with Morgan to end the year on this happy note.

Morgan re-tweeted Viru, signalling an end to their very entertaining Twitter battle.

Topics : Virender Sehwag Cricket India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag and Piers Morgan clashed on Twitter
  • Piers Morgan mocked India's Olympic medals tally
  • Sehwag hit back at Morgan in his inimitable style
Related Articles
Another Witty Birthday Wish From Virender Sehwag, This Time To Saqlain Mushtaq
Another Witty Birthday Wish From Virender Sehwag, This Time To Saqlain Mushtaq
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
Virender Sehwag In Contention to Replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab Coach
Virender Sehwag Congratulates Indian Junior Hockey Team in his Trademark Style
Virender Sehwag Congratulates Indian Junior Hockey Team in his Trademark Style
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.