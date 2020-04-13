Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virender Sehwag Names 'Ramayan' Character That Gave Him Batting Inspiration

Updated: 13 April 2020 11:06 IST

Virender Sehwag tweeted a picture of a scene from the iconic 'Ramayan' TV show that is being aired on Doordarshan amid the nationwide lockdown.

Virender Sehwag Names Ramayan Character That Gave Him Batting Inspiration
Virender Sehwag was one of India's most prolific openers. © AFP

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to reveal the inspiration behind his batting. But if you are thinking the swashbuckling batsman was referring to Sunil Gavaskar or Viv Richards or any other batting great, you would be mistaken. Sehwag tweeted a photo of a scene from the iconic 'Ramayan' TV show, a rerun of which is now being shown on Doordarshan, and wrote, "So here is where i took my batting inspiration from." The photo is a scene from Ravan's court, where Angad - the son of Bali and a member of the Vanara sena - is standing strong as one of Ravan's generals tries to move his feet as part of a challenge.

"Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai (moving his foot is not just a difficult task, it is impossible)," Sehwag added, citing a line from the famous Hindi movie 'Don'. "#Angad ji Rocks," he concluded.

The scene takes place when Ram, as a last resort before his war with Ravan's army, sends Angad as his messenger with a peace offering. Angad tells Ravan that Ram will peacefully leave Lanka if he returns Sita unharmed and apologises to him.

But Ravan scoffs at his offer and insults Ram. Angad then places his foot in the middle of the courtroom and says that if one of Ravan's warriors can move his foot, he would, on behalf of Ram, take the entire army back from Lanka.

But none of the warriors who try, including Ravan's most powerful son Indrajit, manage to move his foot.

Doordarshan is airing reruns of popular shows like 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virender tweeted a photo of a scene from Ramayan
  • It was a photo of Angad at Ravan's court
  • "Here is where i took my batting inspiration from," Sehwag tweeted
Related Articles
"Caught Sri Lanka Off Guard": Sachin Tendulkars Advice To MS Dhoni In 2011 World Cup Final
"Caught Sri Lanka Off Guard": Sachin Tendulkar's Advice To MS Dhoni In 2011 World Cup Final
Coronavirus: PM Modi Holds Meeting With 40 Sportspersons Including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Coronavirus: PM Modi Holds Meeting With 40 Sportspersons Including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
On This Day, Virender Sehwag Became First Indian To Hit Triple-Century In Tests
On This Day, Virender Sehwag Became First Indian To Hit Triple-Century In Tests
Coronavirus: Road Safety World Series Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Postponed
Coronavirus: Road Safety World Series Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Postponed
"No Hand-Eye Coordination Issues, Luck Has Deserted Virat Kohli": Virender Sehwag
"No Hand-Eye Coordination Issues, Luck Has Deserted Virat Kohli": Virender Sehwag
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.