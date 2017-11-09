Virender Sehwag Included In NADA's Anti-Doping Appeal Panel

 
Updated: 09 November 2017 22:46 IST

Sehwag is in the six-member panel headed by retired judge R V Easwar. © AFP

Sehwag and Lamba, who played 76 first-class matches for Delhi between 1967 and 1981, are in the six-member panel headed by retired judge R V Easwar. The other members are senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, Dr Naveen Dang and Harsh Mahajan. The panel had a two-hour long meeting on Thursday but Sehwag did not attend it, according to sources.

In a surprise move, the NADA also appointed dope-tainted former weightlifter Kunjarani Devi as one of the members of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

Kunjarani was suspended for six months for an anti-doping rule violation in 2001 when she tested positive for stimulant strychnine at the Asian Championships in South Korea. She will now be among those who will decide whether an athlete is guilty of doping or not.

The ADDP has other former sportspersons in Akhil Kumar (boxing), Reeth Abraham (athletics), Jagbir Singh (hockey) and Rohit Rajpal (tennis). The panel will be headed by retired district and sessions judge Kuldeep Singh.

The other members of the ADDP are Manik Dogra (advocate), Nalin Kohli, Bina Gupta and Surbhi Mehta (all advocates), Vinod Dogra, Dr Ankit Sharma, Dr Chengappa and Col (Dr) Sanjeev Kumar.

As per norms, any doping case is first heard by the ADDP and then the matter is referred to ADAP.

