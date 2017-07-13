 
Virender Sehwag, Ignored For The Team India Coaching Job, Chills Out In Canada

Updated: 13 July 2017 12:01 IST

Virender Sehwag was carded as one of the favourites for the job but lost out to Ravi Shastri.

Virender Sehwag is holidaying in Canada © Instagram

After a lot of twists and turns in announcing the Indian men's cricket team head coach, Ravi Shastri was finally the chosen one for the cricket board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Virender Sehwag, who was at one time perceived as the front-runner for the post, was left empty-handed. The announcement of coach wasn't an easy decision for the CAC. It has been learnt that it was a tough fight between Shastri and Sehwag but it was skipper Kohli's strong recommendation about Shastri's successful earlier tenure that swung the deal in the former's favour.

Sehwag, who is now playing his second innings on social media, where he doesn't lose any opportunity to troll people, has gone for a holiday to Canada. He took to Instagram to share his picture with the caption, "Chilling in Canada #traveldiaries."

 

Reports also said that the majority of the CAC was backing Sehwag for the coach's role. But once Committee of Administrator's chief Vinod Rai was informed that the CAC hadn't made a unanimous decision, he asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri to get the team's opinion and go-ahead with naming the coach.

It was understood that Johri spoke to the captain and the team eventually and informed CoA chairman Vinod Rai that Shastri was their choice.

Former Indian batsman Sehwag was one of the liveliest characters on the pitch. He revolutionised the role of opener in Test cricket and attracted more crowds to the game.

