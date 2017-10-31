Virender Sehwag Honored By DDCA With His Own Gate At Feroz Shah Kotla. But, A Big Problem

DDCA named Gate No. 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as the 'Virender Sehwag Gate'.

DDCA named Gate No. 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as the 'Virender Sehwag Gate'. © BCCI

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday named Gate No. 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as the 'Virender Sehwag Gate'. They honoured the legendary batsman, but with a big goof-up. In the achievements column, DDCA referred to Sehwag as the "only Indian batsman to score a triple-century in Test cricket." Sehwag is the first Indian player to hit a triple-century in Tests, but he is not the only Indian to reach that landmark. Karun Nair is the second in the list. Nair scored a triple century (303*) against England in Chennai in December last year.

#thankyou #ferozshahkotla #gate A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

Sehwag has hit triple-centuries twice in his career and is the only Indian to score two triple tons in Tests. The former swashbuckling opener scored 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and then slammed another triple ton in 2008, scoring 319 against South Africa in Chennai.

After Nair joined Sehwag in 300 club last year, the former India cricketer had lauded him on Twitter.

"Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 . It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 .

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2016

Thank you Viru sir! — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 19, 2016

"Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya!," Sehwag wrote.

Inaugurating the gate, Sehwag said it was a huge honour to have a gate named after him at the ground where he started his journey to become a cricketer.

"It's an honour to have a gate named after me at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. I remember when I started off I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name," Sehwag told reporters.

Asked to single out that one moment he wished he was part of in Delhi cricket, Sehwag said it was the Ranji Trophy triumph in 2007-08 when they beat Uttar Pradesh in the final.

"One moment I missed was that I was not part of that Ranji Trophy triumphant team. I was playing for the Indian team then. Full credit to Gautam Gambhir, who was leading the team, and Pradeep Sangwan also played really well I remember," the veteran cricketer said.

Sehwag also recalled a must-win match against Gujarat at the Kotla during his U-19 days.

"We played one U-19 match here -- Delhi versus Gujarat -- and we had to win and qualify. Ashish Nehra and Amit Bhandari played really well in that game, picking up five and four wickets, and though I scored only 50 or 60 runs I still fondly remember that game as we managed to qualify for the knockout," Sehwag added.

(With PTI inputs)