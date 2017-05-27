 
Virender Sehwag Gives Ravi Shastri A Taste Of His Own Medicine On Birthday

Updated: 27 May 2017 14:16 IST

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Ravi Shastri on his 55th birthday.

Virender Sehwag posted a picture of him with Ravi Shastri at an ICC awards event. © Twitter

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hardly misses an opportunity to have some fun at the expense of others. Viru has on numerous occasions taken to social media to troll his fellow cricketers and not even spared them on their birthdays. So it came as no surprise when Sehwag took to Twitter to wish former India Team Director Ravi Shatri on his 55th birthday and as expected it wasn't just a simple 'Happy Birthday'. The Delhi batsman copied some of Shastri's famous commentary one-liners to wish him and Twitteratis absolutely loved it.

"Hpy B'day @RaviShastriOfc ,just get a feeling that at 55,only 1result possible, Shastri ji has been the real winner. Shaz-A Billion Feelings," Sehwag wrote on Twitter with a picture of him along with Shasrtri and former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat.

Twitteratis absolutely loved Sehwag's message.

Other Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan and Rishabh Pant also wished the former India all-rounder.

Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri turned 55 on Saturday
  • Virender Sehwag wished him on Twitter
  • Other Indian cricketers like Dhawan, Pathan also wished Shastri
