 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Finds Sourav Ganguly's Smile As Sweet As 'Rasogulla'!

Updated: 18 April 2017 11:21 IST

Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag is quite a hit with his quips on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag Finds Sourav Ganguly's Smile As Sweet As 'Rasogulla'!
Virender Sehwag sharing a light-hearted moment with Sourav Ganguly © AFP

You really cannot keep Virender Sehwag quiet for too long. The Nawab of Najafgarh has found new ways of making headlines in his post-player avatar, with his Twitter handle being his new weapon. Never one to stop short of making his seniors feel a little awkward, it was now the Sourav Ganguly's turn, as Viru took to Twitter to compare Dada's smile to a 'rasogulla'. The image on Twitter shows him sharing a light moment with former India captain Ganguly.

"Dada ki khushi me apni khushi hai. Rasogulla jaisi meethi muskaan @SGanguly99," Sehwag tweeted where the duo is seen smiling on the field.

Sehwag is currently the chief mentor of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team in the Indian Premier League and while it is not clear where the picture was taken, it is likely to have been clicked when Punjab travelled to Kolkata to play their away game at the iconic Eden Gardens earlier in the week.

KXIP have lost their last three games but that not going to stop Sehwag from taking to the micro-blogging site. Known to have a funny bone, Sehwag is as entertaining as he was with the bat in hand over the years for India.

While his tweets get a lot of reaction from fans worldwide, this time it was former India seamer S. Sreesanth who couldn't stay away from the conversation.

In reply to Sehwag's tweet, Sreesanth posted a string of tweets bringing back memories of the past when he was playing for India.

Sreesanth thanked both the former India players for their help and support when he was playing for India and further added, "Will always be grateful to some amazing advises too from u both for sure..true legends of the game..really proud to say that I played with u".

Sreesanth remembered an instance when Ganguly had asked him to bowl at him so that he can improve his bowling to left-handed batsmen during the 2006 South Africa series.

Sreesanth was involved in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the IPL in 2013. The tainted Indian pacer was subsequently banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following his involvement with the scandal.

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Sourav Ganguly Eden Gardens Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag is currently the chief mentor of the Kings XI Punjab
  • KXIP have lost their last three games
  • Sehwag tweeted where the duo is seen smiling on the field
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Former Teammate Gautam Gambhir
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Former Teammate Gautam Gambhir
IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Amazed That Tournament Completed 10 Years
IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Amazed That Tournament Completed 10 Years
Sachin Tendulkar Seeks Caption For Picture With Virender Sehwag
Sachin Tendulkar Seeks Caption For Picture With Virender Sehwag
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.