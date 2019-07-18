MS Dhoni's future in the limited-overs format has become a talking point in the cricket fraternity soon after India's World Cup 2019 exit in the semi-finals. Speculations over MS Dhoni's retirement is rife and former India opener Virender Sehwag believes it should be solely left on the former India skipper to decide when to hang his boots. Virender Sehwag, however said, with India's squad for the West Indies tour set to be announced, selectors should inform MS Dhoni about his future. "It should be left to Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots," Sehwag said during a panel discussion on a news channel.

"The duty of the selectors is to reach out to Dhoni and inform him that he is no more being seen as India's wicket-keeper batsman going forward," he added.

Dhoni was severely criticised for his approach during the World Cup 2019, which included the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 2011 World Cup winning captain was however backed by his successor Virat Kohli.

Dhoni played all the matches in the World Cup 2019, notching up two half-centuries, with the high score of an unbeaten 56.

During India's semi-final clash the decision to send MS Dhoni at No.7 after losing early wickets faced backlash from the former cricketers, with many suggesting it to be a "tactical blunder".

Dhoni, however, notched up a half-century in the semi-final batting lower-down the order and forged an over 100-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

A veteran of 350 ODIs, Dhoni has accumulated 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, with the high score of an unbeaten 183.