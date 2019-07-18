 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Should Be Informed About His Future, Feels Virender Sehwag

Updated: 18 July 2019 22:10 IST

Virender Sehwag also feels only MS Dhoni should decide when to hang his boots.

MS Dhoni Should Be Informed About His Future, Feels Virender Sehwag
MS Dhoni's future in the limited-overs format has become a talking point. © AFP

MS Dhoni's future in the limited-overs format has become a talking point in the cricket fraternity soon after India's World Cup 2019 exit in the semi-finals. Speculations over MS Dhoni's retirement is rife and former India opener Virender Sehwag believes it should be solely left on the former India skipper to decide when to hang his boots. Virender Sehwag, however said, with India's squad for the West Indies tour set to be announced, selectors should inform MS Dhoni about his future. "It should be left to Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots," Sehwag said during a panel discussion on a news channel.

"The duty of the selectors is to reach out to Dhoni and inform him that he is no more being seen as India's wicket-keeper batsman going forward," he added.

Dhoni was severely criticised for his approach during the World Cup 2019, which included the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 2011 World Cup winning captain was however backed by his successor Virat Kohli.

Dhoni played all the matches in the World Cup 2019, notching up two half-centuries, with the high score of an unbeaten 56.

During India's semi-final clash the decision to send MS Dhoni at No.7 after losing early wickets faced backlash from the former cricketers, with many suggesting it to be a "tactical blunder".

Dhoni, however, notched up a half-century in the semi-final batting lower-down the order and forged an over 100-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

A veteran of 350 ODIs, Dhoni has accumulated 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, with the high score of an unbeaten 183.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag also feels MS Dhoni should decide when to hang his boots
  • Dhoni's future in the limited-overs format has become a talking point
  • Dhoni was severely criticised for his approach during the World Cup 2019
Related Articles
Focus On MS Dhoni
Focus On MS Dhoni's Future, Virat Kohli's Availability Ahead Of Team Selection For West Indies Tour
MS Dhoni Doubtful For West Indies Tour, Will Participate In "Transitioning Phase" For Team India: Reports
MS Dhoni Doubtful For West Indies Tour, Will Participate In "Transitioning Phase" For Team India: Reports
Selectors To Pick Squad For West Indies Tour On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni
Selectors To Pick Squad For West Indies Tour On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future Yet
Ravi Shastri Clears The Air On MS Dhoni
Ravi Shastri Clears The Air On MS Dhoni's Batting Position In World Cup 2019 Semi-Final
Blog: 3 Reasons Why India Lost The World Cup And Why Dhoni Wasn
Blog: 3 Reasons Why India Lost The World Cup And Why Dhoni Wasn't One Of Them
Advertisement

Advertisement

WC Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.