Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle To See T10 Action In The UAE

Updated: 23 August 2017 19:44 IST

Others in the fray will be Shahid Afridi and Kumar Sangakkara.

Virender Sehwag will be back in action in the T10 format which be played at UAE. © AFP

After being out of cricket for a fair stint, Virender Sehwag will be back in action, in the T10 format, when he joins up with stalwarts like Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Kumar Sangakkara in the Ten Cricket League, to be played in the United Arab Emirates UAE). The teams playing in the league are - Team Punjabis, Team Pakhtoons, Team Maratha, Team Banglas, Team Lankans, Team Sindhis and Team Keralites, among others.

Afridi will lead Team Pakhtoons.

Habib Khan, owner of Pakhtoons commented, "I am excited to have Shahid Afridi, one of the greatest cricketers ever, to lead my team and you will see Pakhtoons in full force."

The league will have 10-over-a-side match with 90 minutes of action, spread over four days.

The event will begin on December 21 and culminate on December 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Shaji-ul Mulk, president of TCL, said, "We are very excited about the concept of T10 as it brings cricket to the level of world sports of 90 minutes and fast pace action.

"We all enjoy T20. Wait till you experience T10! We have based this league on a South Asian concept as we have a dominant south Asian, cricket crazy population in the UAE and GCC," he said.

The auction will be conducted in the UAE.

Highlights
  • Ten Cricket League will be played in the United Arab Emirates
  • Sehwag will join Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Kumar Sangakkara
  • The league will have 10-over-a-side match with 90 minutes of action
