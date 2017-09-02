Virender Sehwag Calls Ishant Sharma 'Burj Khalifa', Wishes Him On His Birthday

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is quite active on Twitter and is famous for trolling people and even himself at times, took to the micro-blogging site on Saturday to extend his warm wishes to Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today. In his own unique style, Sehwag once again trolled the young seamer as he addressed him as 'Burj Khalifa ji.' However, the former Indian opener made the wish even more interesting as he uploaded a photo of an 'unusual portrait of a Victorian Lady', dated 1840, which resembles much like the funny face Ishant made to mock the Australian captain Steve Smith during the Test series against Australia earlier this year.
Sehwag captioned the tweet as, "Happy Birthday @ImIshant. Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed."
There's plenty happening out there this morning! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/KuU1RvXjyS— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017
Happy Birthday @ImIshant .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017
Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2
Along with Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma were among others to wish the young pacer on his birthday.
Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017
Many many happy returns of the day ishant @ImIshant— Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) September 2, 2017
Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair. Have a great day @ImIshant— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2017
Apart from the cricketing fraternity, Prashanti Singh and Divya Singh, Indian basketball players, also wished their brother-in-law. They captioned the tweet as " Happy birthday brother-in-law @ImIshant. Have a great time"
Happy birthday brother-in-law @ImIshant— Prashanti Singh (@prashanti14) September 2, 2017
Have a great time pic.twitter.com/qn1KuunijU
Wishing you a very happy b day to a great human being @ImIshant . may god bless you with everything you wish. Have a blessed year ahead.. pic.twitter.com/Y3XryiMWZV— Divya Singh (@Divyasingh04) September 2, 2017
Ishant Sharma, who played his last ODI against Australia at Sydney in January 2016, got married to Indian basketball player Pratima Singh on December 10 2016. Ishant has played 80 One-Dayers for India with 115 wickets to his name.