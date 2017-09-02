 
Virender Sehwag Calls Ishant Sharma 'Burj Khalifa', Wishes Him On His Birthday

Updated: 02 September 2017 18:32 IST

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to the micro-blogging site on Saturday to extend his warm wishes to Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday. © AFP

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is quite active on Twitter and is famous for trolling people and even himself at times, took to the micro-blogging site on Saturday to extend his warm wishes to Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today. In his own unique style, Sehwag once again trolled the young seamer as he addressed him as 'Burj Khalifa ji.' However, the former Indian opener made the wish even more interesting as he uploaded a photo of an 'unusual portrait of a Victorian Lady', dated 1840, which resembles much like the funny face Ishant made to mock the Australian captain Steve Smith during the Test series against Australia earlier this year.

Sehwag captioned the tweet as, "Happy Birthday @ImIshant. Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed."

Along with Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma were among others to wish the young pacer on his birthday.

Apart from the cricketing fraternity, Prashanti Singh and Divya Singh, Indian basketball players, also wished their brother-in-law. They captioned the tweet as " Happy birthday brother-in-law @ImIshant. Have a great time"

Ishant Sharma, who played his last ODI against Australia at Sydney in January 2016, got married to Indian basketball player Pratima Singh on December 10 2016. Ishant has played 80 One-Dayers for India with 115 wickets to his name.

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Ishant Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag is a former India cricketer
  • Ishant Sharma is a regular in the Indian Test squad
  • Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday
