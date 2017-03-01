Virender Sehwag Defends Himself Over Gurmehar Kaur Issue in 3 Tweets

Virender Sehwag, in the middle of a burgeoning controversy for having supposedly mocked Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, tweeted on Wednesday, calling his initial post on the social media platform "facetious rather than one to bully anyone". The former India batsman, who now is a regular on Twitter, putting up his take of things on many subjects, also went on to state that Gurmehar had the right to express her views, but so did the Phogat sisters, wrestlers Geeta and Babita.

Geeta and Babita Phogat had come out with their own statements criticising Gurmehar Kaur on her stand on Pakistan.

"My tweet was an attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion. Agreement or disagreement wasn't even a factor," Sehwag said in his recent Twitter post.

"She has a right to express her views and anyone who threatens her with violence or rape is the lowest form of life" he went on to state, referring to the allegations made by Gurmehar that she had been threatened with rape after her stand against student body ABVP after the violence in Ramjas College in Delhi University last week.

"Everyone has a right to express their views without being bullied or threatened. Gurmehar Kaur or the Phogat sisters," Sehwag further tweeted.

On Sunday, Sehwag had posted his photo, holding a placard which read "I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did". The tweet triggered a deluge of reactions.

The former India opener's tweet appeared to be in response to the student's earlier Facebook post that gained major traction on social media networks. In a video post, she had appealed for peace between India and Pakistan with messages on placards, one of which said, "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him'.

The 20-year-old has been given police protection after she alleged rape threats over her posts against the ABVP.

On Tuesday, she pulled out of a march against campus violence at the Delhi University, by teachers and students.

In a series of tweets, Ms Kaur said "that's all I can take", but appealed to others to join the "Save DU" march in huge numbers. "To anyone questioning my courage and bravery. I've shown more than enough," she wrote.