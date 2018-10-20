 
Virender Sehwag Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Compares Former India Opener To Legendary Windies Batsman

Updated: 20 October 2018 12:46 IST

Virender Sehwag, one of the most destructive batsmen to ever play the game, turned 40 on Saturday.

Harbhajan Singh compared Virender Sehwag to Viv Richards. © AFP

Virender Sehwag turned 40 on Saturday with wishes pouring in for the former India opener on social media. Among the well-wishers was Sehwag's one-time India teammate Harbhajan Singh, who took the occasion to pay the swashbuckling right-hander the ultimate compliment. Harbhajan took to Twitter to wish Sehwag and compared him to legendary Windies batsman Viv Richards. Sehwag is considered one of the most dangerous batsman in world cricket and on his day was capable of tearing any bowling attack apart. Post his retirement from cricket, Sehwag took Twitter by storm with his witty one-liners and wishes, soon becoming a social media superstar.

Other Indian cricketers, past and present, also paid tribute to Sehwag.

Sehwag played 104 Tests, 251 One-day internationals and 19 Twenty20 internationals, breaking numerous records on the way.

Sehwag's uncomplicated approach to cricket won him many fans across the world while his relentless attacks had bowlers scurrying for the changing room.

He was India's first Test triple-centurion and only the second player in the history of the game to score an ODI double-century.

Sehwag scored 8,586 runs in Test cricket at an average of 49.34. He boasts the best career strike-rate (82.23) among any player to have played more than 50 Tests.

In 251 ODIs, Sehwag scored 8,273 runs at average of 35.05 and an eye-popping strike of 104.33. The former Indian opener has a total of 38 international hundreds 70 half-centuries.

Sehwag has two triple centuries to his name, 309 vs Pakistan in Multan (2004) and 319 vs South Africa in Chennai (2008). In 2009, Sehwag almost scripted history and nearly became the first batsman to score three triple hundreds in Test matches when he smashed 293 off just 254 balls against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

