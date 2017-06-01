Virender Sehwag Among Contenders For India Coach Amid Row Over Anil Kumble

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is among the candidates who applied for the Indian cricket team's coaching job. Sehwag, who was the mentor of Kings XI Punjab in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), is said to be one of the front-runners for the top job along with some of the others who have also put in their applications for the important post.

Anil Kumble, whose contracts ends after the Champions Trophy, is also among candidates along with former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody and Englishman Richard Pybus.

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, which consists of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman, will decide on whether Kumble should get an extension or someone else would be chosen.

The BCCI had recently issued a press release asking for applications for the post of Head Coach for the Indian men's cricket team, the deadline for which ended on Wednesday.

The vexed issue of the 'rift' between India captain Virat Kohli and Kumble have been categorically denied by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who told NDTV that there was 'no smoke', referring to the rumours and conjectures related to the two not seeing eye to eye on cricketing issues and that had resulted in the possibility that Kumble's contract as coach, which ends at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy, may not be extended.

