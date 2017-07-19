Virender Sehwag Admires Roger Federer's Love For Cows

While Roger Federer is synonymous with greatness on the tennis court, his off-court activities also get as much attention. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag too is hooked to the Swiss star's activities, including his affinity to cows. Sehwag on Tuesday decided to entertain his fans by wishing the Wimbledon 2017 champion in his own style. He took to Twitter and posted images of the 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer with a cow and captioned it: "Cow love of the legend Roger Federer. So wonderful to see".

Cow love of the legend Roger Federer. So wonderful to see. pic.twitter.com/Yk7NWuuM4W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2017

Federer, on Sunday, won a record eighth Wimbledon title and became the tournament's oldest champion with a straight-sets victory over injury-hit Marin Cilic.

He claimed his 19th Grand Slam title 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and at 35 is Wimbledon's oldest men's winner of the modern era, succeeding Arthur Ashe, who was almost 32 when he won in 1976.

Federer was gifted his first cow by the Swiss Open tennis tournament organisers in 2013 after he made a late entry in the tournament.

He had named the cow Juliette and she spent her life in a farm at Gstaad in Switzerland. She even had a calf, which was named Edelweiss.

While it is not quite certain if the Swiss tennis star still owns some bovine assets, he has, in the past, been at the receiving end of many cow-related jokes.