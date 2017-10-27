 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Work Ethics Make Him A Role Model For Cricketers Worldwide, Says Cheteshwar Pujara

Updated: 27 October 2017 16:13 IST

Pujara feels that Kohli's fitness sets examples for cricketers worldwide to emulate.

Virat Kohli's Work Ethics Make Him A Role Model For Cricketers Worldwide, Says Cheteshwar Pujara
Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers in the world. © AFP

Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers in the world, not just by fans and on social media, but also by his peers and those aspiring to do well in the sport. He wants his team to be the fittest in the world and his own disciplined life and fitness regimen have set examples for other players. India Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, while applauding Kohli's fitness and drive, termed the Indian skipper's work ethics as 'remarkable and an example to the youngsters'.

"Virat is someone who leads from the front," Pujara told NDTV in an exclusive interview. "His work ethics are really remarkable. The youngsters learn from him. Not just in India, the players across the world try to learn from his success mantra."

Kohli's fitness reflects in his game, in form of the singles he takes while batting as well as his panther-like agility while fielding, be it close-in, or at the boundary.

Pujara feels that the fitness regime has also helped him improve his game.

"Fitness is very important nowadays. I have been training since one-and-a-half years, and it has helped me in becoming a better player. I recover better (from match fatigue).

"The game is moving forward. All the guys in the team are aware of their fitness and want to improve. If you keep working hard on your fitness, your score gets better," Pujara said.

Asked the difference in the styles of captaincy between MS Dhoni and Kohli, Pujara said: "Both captains wanted the Indian team to win. I have enjoyed playing under MS Dhoni and since Virat has taken over, I have enjoying my cricket with him too."

 

 

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers in the world
  • Kohli wants his team to be the fittest in the world
  • Pujara termed the Indian skipper's work ethics as 'remarkable
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand: After Pune Pitch-Tampering Issue, Security Tightened Around Kanpur Track
India vs New Zealand: After Pune Pitch-Tampering Issue, Security Tightened Around Kanpur Track
VVS Laxman Brilliantly Sums Up Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni's On-Field Equation
VVS Laxman Brilliantly Sums Up Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni's On-Field Equation
'Rubbish', Steve Smith's Take On Virat Kohli's DRS Claims In Bengaluru Test
'Rubbish', Steve Smith's Take On Virat Kohli's DRS Claims In Bengaluru Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.