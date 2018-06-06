 ;
 
Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled At Madame Tussauds

Updated: 06 June 2018 14:55 IST

Virat Kohli joins several sports stars whose statues are already up at the wax museum.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Wednesday. © Facebook

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Wednesday. Kohli joins David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt, whose statues are already in the museum. "I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support," Virat Kohli said in a statement issued by Madame Tussauds

"This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life...now waiting to see the fan reactions," Kohli said.

Kohli's figure was crafted from over 200 measurements.

Fans will see the skipper in his dynamic pose wearing the Indian cricket team's ODI jersey.

The museum also features statues of famous personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, musicians and even politicians.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
