Virat Kohli's Wax Figure To Grace Madame Tussauds Delhi

Updated: 28 March 2018 16:47 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli's wax figure will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds, Delhi.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli met with Madame Tussauds' team for the sitting process. © NDTV

Indian captain Virat Kohli's wax figure will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds, Delhi as he is set to join other sports icons there. Kohli's wax figure will join other sports heroes including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Lionel Messi. Kohli's journey has been phenomenal, from his first-class debut in 2006 to captaining the Indian cricket team and also winning the Under-19 World Cup. Kohli has won several accolades including the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the year and three BCCI international cricketer of the year awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of of India. Kohli met with Madame Tussauds' team for the sitting process, where a group of talented world renowned artists took over 200 measurements to create an authentic figure.

virat kohli madame tussauds

Talking about his inclusion in Madame Tussauds Delhi, an excited Kohli said "It's a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory".

virat kohli madame tussauds

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to announce the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's figure as the 23rd attraction. He holds the heart and respect of every Indian and a perfect choice to have him as our next Figure."

Madame Tussauds Delhi is an attraction that portrays the fascinating world of Bollywood and Hollywood, renowned sportspersons, historical and political personalities under one roof, through planned themes and interactive areas.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • A great honour to be chosen as one of the figures, said Kohli
  • Kohli is all set to join other sports icons in Madam Tussauds
  • Kohli has won several accolades
