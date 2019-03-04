Virat Kohli's Top Test Rank At Stake As Kane Williamson Closes Gap

Virat Kohli's (922 points) position as the top Test batsman is currently at risk as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reached his career-best 915 rating points and narrowed the gap with the India skipper, ICC announced on Monday. Williamson's 200 not out against Bangladesh in Hamilton has lifted him from 897 points to within 7 points of Kohli. With two more Tests to go in the series, Williamson has a chance to regain the top spot, which he occupied briefly towards the end of 2015, according to an ICC website.

Williamson's rating points are the highest by any New Zealander in Test cricket with Richard Hadlee the only other player from his country to cross the 900-point mark with a best of 909 points in bowling.

Openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval have also made good progress after their centuries in Hamilton.

Among their bowlers, Trent Boult (down two places to eighth) and Tim Southee (ninth) remain in the top 10, while Neil Wagner is moving in the right direction, gaining three places and reaching 11th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

For Bangladesh, left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal has gained 11 slots to reach 25th position after scores of 126 and 74, overtaking Shakib Al Hasan to become the top-ranked batsman from his country in this format.

Mahmudullah has moved up 12 places to reach a career-best 40th after scoring 22 and 146, while Soumya Sarkar's one and 149 in Hamilton have lifted him 25 places to 67th position.

Mahmudullah has also gained three places to reach 63rd position among bowlers.

(With IANS inputs)