Virat Kohli's Spectacular 2016 In 10 Points

Updated: 30 December 2016 12:56 IST

As the year winds up, India skipper Virat Kohli has hit headlines again after denying rumours of his engagement with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma but headlines were common to him throughout the year for cricketing reasons.

Virat Kohli was the toast of the cricketing world, breaking numerous records in 2016. © AFP

Here are the 10 highlights of Kohli's performance in 2016:
  1. India played 12 undefeated Tests in 2016 under Kohli's captaincy, scoring series wins over the West Indies, New Zealand and England. India won nine Tests and drew 3.
  2. Kohli led India to a 4-0 win over England, in a series where he scored 655 runs at an average of 109.16 with a highest score of 235.
  3. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, awed by Kohli's batting performance in the fourth Test against England, told NDTV that the Indian Test skipper comes from an 'undiscovered planet'.
  4. The Delhi batsman had a phenomenal year, hammering three double-centuries, 200 against the West Indies, 211 versus New Zealand and 235 against England.
  5. Kohli amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests in the year, with an average of 75.93, with four centuries and two half-centuries.
  6. Kohli became the first Indian player to score two double-centuries in Tests as captain.
  7. Kohli scored a massive 739 runs in just 10 One-day Internationals at an average of 92.37, the highest average for any batsman in 2016.
  8. Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli scored 973 runs in 16 games at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03.
  9. Kohli scored four centuries in IPL 2016, a record untouched by any other player in any T20 tournament in the world.
  10. He is also the first captain in IPL to score more than 500 runs in three separate seasons.
