Virat Kohli's Opinion On Head Coach Should Be Respected, Says Kapil Dev

Updated: 01 August 2019 19:10 IST
Kapil Dev, along with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy, have been entrusted to pick India's next head coach.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli had said that the team would be very happy if Ravi Shastri continues as the head coach. © PTI

Virat Kohli, India's cricket captain across all formats, on Monday expressed his opinion that the team shares a great camaraderie with Ravi Shastri and would definitely be very happy if he continues at the helm as head coach. Virat's opinion was criticised heavily by various cricket pundits. However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly came out in support of Kohli and said that he is entitled to have a say as he is the captain of the team. Kapil Dev, former India captain and member of the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), also said that he respected Kohli's opinion about the next head coach of the team.

"That's his opinion, we should respect everybody's opinion," Kapil told reporters on East Bengal's Foundation Day where the club kicked off its centenary celebrations.

The CAC comprising Kapil Dev, former batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shanta Rangaswamy has been entrusted with the job of selecting a new head coach.

In his pre-departure press conference, India skipper Kohli had said the team would be very happy if Shastri continues as the head coach.

On Thursday, Ganguly had said Kohli is the captain of the team and has the right to voice his opinion.

Kapil was also asked about reports of a rift between Kohli and limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma.

"You have to do your job. Thoda bohot to aap bhi help karte ho na rumour banane mein (media also adds to the rumour)," he said.

Kapil added that on the field, there is only one aim of any athlete and that is to win whatever be the equation of it.

"There is no rumour when you are playing, I don't think so. When you are inside the ground, I can talk about them, I can talk about myself, when you are batting there is no fight. Off the field, your thinking can be different, approach can be different. But when you are playing, there is one aim, how you can win the match. That is important. Difference of opinion does not mean you are pulling someone down."

Quizzed if he would be under any pressure ahead of selecting India's next coach, Kapil said: "It is not tough. You do your job to the best of your abilities. When you don't fulfill your responsibilities, it becomes tough then."

The current coaching staff were handed an extension till the tour of the West Indies as their contracts expired after the World Cup. India will play three Twenty20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kapil Dev Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Cricket
Highlights
  • Kapil Dev has said that Virat Kohli's opinion should be respected
  • Sourav Ganguly came in support of Virat Kohli over his comments on coach
  • The CAC has been entrusted to pick India's next head coach
