Virat Kohli's Massive Smile In Anushka Sharma's Latest Instagram Picture Will Light Up Your Day

Virat Kohli, who celebrated his 31st birthday in Bhutan, was seen sporting a massive smile in a picture shared by his wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram. In the picture, Virat Kohli is all smiles while being clicked with a dog in Bhutan. It is also one of the many pictures Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared on their Instagram account from their trip to Bhutan. Anushka Sharma captioned the pictures with a dog and a couple emojis. Fans loved the pictures as they poured in with heart emojis all over the comments section.

One of the fans also commented, "@anushkasharma what gorgeous pics and adorable puppies!"

"Cutest picture on internet today. Adorable," another fan said.

" I cannot handle anymore posts of these two! How perfect can two people be!!!," another fan opined.

Kohli and Anushka shared the first pictures from their vacation in Bhutan on the cricketer's birthday which was celebrated on November 5.

Kohli has been rested from the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. Before that, he led India to series clean sweep over South Africa in the Tests.

The 31-year-old will return to lead India in the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting from November 14.

The first match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore while the second match gets underway on November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.