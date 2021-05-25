Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's love for football is well known. The prolific batsman on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video of him playing football. "Accidental crossbar challenge," he captioned the video with a laughing emoji. In the video, Kohli can be seen taking a shot from just outside the box. Kohli manages to bend it across to the far post, but only for the ball to hit the crossbar and bounce back. Kohli can be seen with his head in his hands after gasping in exasperation.

Watch Kohli's shooting skills here:

Accidental crossbar challenge pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

Kohli is often seen playing football while training for India or Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He is also close friends with India's men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Kohli, along with the rest of India's Test squad began hard quarantine in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of their tour of the UK.

Kohli is set to lead India in six Tests in England. Their tour will begin with the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton.

Then, the five-match Test series against England in August-September awaits India.

Kohli won't be part of the Indian team that will travel to Sri Lanka in July for a white-ball tour. India will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

Promoted

Kohli was last seen in action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

He led RCB to third in the table before the tournament was brought to an abrupt halt.