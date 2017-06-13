 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Doppelganger Spotted at a Pizza Outlet In Karachi

Updated: 13 June 2017 15:30 IST

Kohli's doppelganger isn't a professional cricketer but works at a pizza outlet in Shaheed-e-Millat, Karachi. His video, which stunned cricket lovers, was uploaded by 'Just Pakistani Things' on Facebook.

Virat Kohli's Doppelganger Spotted at a Pizza Outlet In Karachi
Virat Kohli has quite a fan following in Pakistan. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli is usually at his best when India plays Pakistan. He delivered yet again as the two sides clashed in the Champions Trophy on June 4. Kohli's dominance when prompted Pakistan journalist Nazrana Ghaffar to tweet "Indian can take all our team and give us #Kohli for a year". Despite being rivals on the pitch, Kohli has quite a fan following in Pakistan. Players from across the border are often compared to Kohli. Since the Pakistan team does not boast of a batsman with Kohli's pedigree in its ranks, the Indian's fans in the country might have to settle for a man who looks just like him, at least for now.

Kohli's doppelganger isn't a professional cricketer but works at a pizza outlet in Shaheed-e-Millat, Karachi. His video, which stunned cricket lovers, was uploaded by 'Just Pakistani Things' on Facebook.

Earlier, Arshad Khan, who works as tea seller at Islamabad's Sunday Bazaar (Peshawar Chowk) had become an Internet sensation after a local photographer posted his picture on social media.

One wonders whether Kohli's lookalike will be the new social media rage.

Topics : India Cricket Virat Kohli
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli's doppelganger was spotted in Karachi
  • A video of Kohli's doppelganger is doing rounds on the social media
  • India will play Bangladesh on 15 June
Related Articles
Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone Hoping For An India-England Final, Says Virat Kohli
Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone Hoping For An India-England Final, Says Virat Kohli
Was In Tears When I Shared Captaincy News With Anushka: Virat Kohli
Was In Tears When I Shared Captaincy News With Anushka: Virat Kohli
How Virat Kohli's 'Freedom To Express' Formula Helped Jasprit Bumrah
How Virat Kohli's 'Freedom To Express' Formula Helped Jasprit Bumrah
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.