Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli's 'Dinosaur Walk' Is Now A Social Media Rage Thanks To These Awesome Memes

Updated: 23 May 2020 13:53 IST

Virat Kohli's pose in the 'dinosaur walk' video shared by Anushka Sharma, has become the new favourite for meme makers.

Virat Kohlis Dinosaur Walk Is Now A Social Media Rage Thanks To These Awesome Memes
Virat Kohli's 'dinosaur' pose has become an internet sensation. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have kept their fans engaged through various social media platforms, more so on Instagram. Anushka has been the chief architect for many of the Instagram videos that have come our way. But her latest video post undoubtedly takes the cake and users on Twitter seem to think so too. On Wednesday, the Bollywood star had shared a video of Virat Kohli going full prehistoric. The Indian captain is seen walking across his room like a dinosaur and even letting out a primal scream, which scarcely resembled a dinosaur.

Days after the video went online, Kohli's 'dinosaur walk' has become the new favourite for meme makers and an absolute rage on Twitter.

Kohli and Anushka have been spending quality time together amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and were even spotted playing cricket together recently.

Anushka Sharma, who is known for gatecrashing Kohli's Instagram live chats, also recently made a cameo appearance during the Indian Cricket Team captain's interaction with Sunil Chhetri.

Anushka hilariously called Kohli "jhootha (liar)", as Kohli tried to make excuses for why he had fallen asleep on the sets of one of her films.

Kohli has also been working out rigorously during the lockdown. His recent video where he is seen lifting weights impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villiers, as well as his fans, impressed.

The superstar batsman was slated to lead RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 19, but was first postponed to April 15.

But with the lockdown also extended, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL until further notice.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's 'dinosaur walk' pose has become a social media rage
  • Meme makers have gone to town, coming up with some hilarious results
  • Anushka had shared the video of Kohli trying to walk like a dinosaur
Related Articles
"Your Wife Will Set You Up An Account": David Warner Invites Virat Kohli For A Dance Duet
"Your Wife Will Set You Up An Account": David Warner Invites Virat Kohli For A Dance Duet
"I Think Ive Got You Covered Akshay Kumar": David Warner Does Famous Bollywood Dance Step
"I Think I've Got You Covered Akshay Kumar": David Warner Does Famous Bollywood Dance Step
Watch: David Warner Ropes In His Mother For Banana Drop TikTok Challenge
Watch: David Warner Ropes In His Mother For 'Banana Drop' TikTok Challenge
"Fire And Ice": Fans Fitting Caption For Virat Kohlis Picture With Kane Williamson
"Fire And Ice": Fan's Fitting Caption For Virat Kohli's Picture With Kane Williamson
Gautam Gambhir Picks Sachin Tendulkar Over Virat Kohli As Best ODI Batsman
Gautam Gambhir Picks Sachin Tendulkar Over Virat Kohli As Best ODI Batsman
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.