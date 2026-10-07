Former England spinner Monty Panesar praised India's batting heavyweight Virat Kohli after the Indian star completed 15,000 ODI runs, lauding his hunger, intensity and commitment to fitness. Panesar believes Kohli's mindset and passion for the game suggest he still has plenty of cricket left in him, despite the batter having announced that the upcoming ODI World Cup will be his last. At 37, Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last, prompting experts and fans to believe that his retirement from the format could be on the horizon.

"Virat Kohli is still very hungry. He plays with tremendous intensity, pays great attention to his fitness and motivates everyone around him. I also get motivated to go to the gym when I see Virat training. He was saying that this could be his last World Cup, but perhaps that is part of his mindset. When you think you have only 10-15 games left, you approach every game with full intensity, treating each one like an event. Virat comes in with that mindset, giving his best on every ball and in every moment. With this kind of intensity, I don't think he will retire after the World Cup. I believe he still has a lot of cricket left in him," Panesar told ANI.

Panesar also backed former India skipper Rohit Sharma to secure a place in India's ODI World Cup squad, describing him as a "great player".

He praised Sharma, saying he is an attacking batter and that India needs a player of Rohit's quality at the mega event.

"Rohit Sharma is also a great player. When he gets going, he can be absolutely destructive with the bat. He is an attacking batter, hits the ball a long way and plays with a clear mindset. He can make a real difference for India, and I believe the team needs a player of Rohit's quality. He deserves to be given the opportunity to earn his place in the World Cup squad," Panesar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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