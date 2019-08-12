 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Will Score "75-80 ODI Centuries" For India, Predicts Wasim Jaffer

Updated: 12 August 2019 16:31 IST

Wasim Jaffer, who featured in 31 Tests for India, tweeted after Virat Kohli scored his 42nd hundred in the second ODI against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli Will Score "75-80 ODI Centuries" For India, Predicts Wasim Jaffer
Virat Kohli smashed his 42nd ODI hundred in the second ODI against the West Indies on Sunday. © AFP

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Monday predicted that India skipper Virat Kohli will go on to score 75-80 One-Day International (ODI) centuries in his career. Wasim Jaffer, who featured in 31 Tests for India, tweeted that normal service had resumed after Virat Kohli scored his 42nd hundred in the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday. Wasim Jaffer took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Normal services resumes after a break of 11 innings!! i.e. another international for Virat Kohli. My prediction is he will get 75-80 ODI."

Wasim Jaffer, who has opened India's batting with players like Virender Sehwag and Dinesh Karthik, was one of the successful Test openers for India. In his 31-match Test career, he scored two double centuries, five tons and 11 fifties for India. Jaffer, who averaged 34.11, scored 1,944 runs in red-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli, who was brilliant with the bat in the 2nd ODI against the West Indies, went past former skipper Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11,363 runs in the list of leading run-getters in ODI cricket, becoming India's second-highest ODI run-scorer during the course of his top knock.  

Virat Kohli has scored 11,406 runs at an average of 59.91 in 238 ODI matches and is currently in eighth spot in the list of cricketers with most runs in ODIs. The list is topped by legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar who amassed 18,426 runs in 463 matches.

India will take on the West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday. India beat the West Indies by 59 runs (DLS) in the second ODI to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The first match was washed out after rain played spoilsport in Guyana. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli smashed his 42nd ODI hundred in the 2nd ODI against the WI
  • Wasim Jaffer had a word of praise for Virat Kohli
  • India will take on the West Indies in the final ODI on Wednesday
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Doesn
Virat Kohli Doesn't Want To Restrain Himself On The Field Just Because He Is Captain
"Was My Opportunity To Step Up", Says Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Century
"Was My Opportunity To Step Up", Says Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Century
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get "Permanent Slot" In Indian Middle-Order
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get "Permanent Slot" In Indian Middle-Order
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Hunger For A Century Was Visible, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wows Fans With Sensational Return Catch In West Indies vs India 2nd ODI
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wows Fans With Sensational Return Catch In West Indies vs India 2nd ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.