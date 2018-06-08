 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Damaged

Updated: 08 June 2018 12:38 IST

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Damaged
Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Wednesday. © Facebook

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Wednesday. But the Indian skipper's statue had to be taken away within a day because of damage. An official at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi confirmed that a part of the Virat Kohli statue had been chipped - perhaps because of excited fans - but added that it had been repaired and was now ready for visitors. "Yes, it was damaged. But now the statue has been rectified," the official told NDTV.com.

The museum suspects the right ear of Virat Kohli's statue was damaged when fans were taking selfies.

"Kohli's statue ear was damaged due to some reason. We have fixed it immediately and fans are most welcome to visit the museum to take the photos with the India captain's statue," the official said.

Kohli has joined David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt, whose statues are already in the museum.

"I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support," Virat Kohli had said in a statement issued by Madame Tussauds.

"This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life...now waiting to see the fan reactions," Kohli said.

Kohli's figure, depicting him in action wearing the Indian team's ODI jersey, was crafted from over 200 measurements.

The museum, which opened in Connaught Place in Central Delhi in December last year, features wax likenesses of famous personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, musicians and even politicians.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum
  • Kohli's figure was crafted from over 200 measurements
  • The museum also features statues of famous personalities from Bollywood
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Damaged
Virat Kohli Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Damaged
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane
Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane's Selection For England Test Series
Virat Kohli Claims
Virat Kohli Claims 'Boss' Anushka Sharma Can Do More Cardio Than Him
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled At Madame Tussauds
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.