Virat Kohli Wanted To Meet This England Women's Cricketer 5 Years Ago, Reveals Teammate

Updated: 08 April 2019 18:31 IST

Sarah Taylor replied to the Tweet and said it was one of the more bizarre wake-up calls she ever had.

Virat Kohli Wanted To Meet This England Women
Virat Kohli was in all smiles with the England women's cricketers. © Twitter

Virat Kohli might have evolved as a global superstar but five years ago the Indian skipper wanted to meet England women's team star Sarah Taylor, revealed her team-mate Kate Cross. In a tweet by the English medium-pacer Cross, she wrote, "5 years ago since @imVkohli wanted to meet you @Sarah_Taylor30!!" Cross also shared a picture of the India skipper in all smiles with the English women cricketers. Taylor commented on the Tweet by her team-mate and said, it was one of the most bizarre wake up calls she ever had for a 5 am breakfast.

Taylor has featured in nine Tests, 121 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 89 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for her national team. She has accumulated 295 Test runs, 3958 runs in ODIs and 2175 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Taylor averages over 39 in ODIs with seven centuries and 19 half-centuries under her belt.

She made her last appearance for the national team when England toured India for the ODI series in February 2019.

Her teammate Cross has however featured in 18 ODIs, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 28.80. She one five-wicket haul to her name with the best bowling figure of 5/24.

Cross last featured for England in the T20I series against England in March 2019.

Topics : Sarah Taylor Virat Kohli Cricket
