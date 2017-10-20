 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Wanted Noise-Free Diwali. Fans Asked, 'What About IPL Fireworks?'

Updated: 20 October 2017 10:58 IST

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that there should be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Virat Kohli Wanted Noise-Free Diwali. Fans Asked, 'What About IPL Fireworks?'
After Kohli tweeted a video, he was trolled by some of his fans and followers. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli's plea for a cracker-free Diwali did not go down to well with some of his Twitter followers. After Kohli tweeted a video asking his fans and followers to 'spread light, not noise', most replied stating they intended to do the exact opposite. While some accused Kohli of apparently defying the traditions of Indian culture, others 'informed' him that Indian Premier League too involved fireworks.

Just like Yuvraj Singh, Kohli too was trolled by the Twitterati.

Kohli celebrated Diwali at home with his family and even shared some photos.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that there should be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). The directive, aimed to curbing dangerous pollution levels, found plenty of support from some of India's biggest celebrities.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli tweeted a video appealing for a noise-free Diwali
  • Some of his fans said they would do the exact opposite
  • Yuvraj Singh too was earlier trolled by fans
Related Articles
After Praise From Virat Kohli, A Response From Mohammad Amir
After Praise From Virat Kohli, A Response From Mohammad Amir
Steve Smith Outguns Virat Kohli, When It Comes To Captains' Earnings
Steve Smith Outguns Virat Kohli, When It Comes To Captains' Earnings
Virat Kohli Trolled For Twitter Silence On Anil Kumble's Birthday
Virat Kohli Trolled For Twitter Silence On Anil Kumble's Birthday
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.