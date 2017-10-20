Virat Kohli Wanted Noise-Free Diwali. Fans Asked, 'What About IPL Fireworks?'
The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that there should be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).
India captain Virat Kohli's plea for a cracker-free Diwali did not go down to well with some of his Twitter followers. After Kohli tweeted a video asking his fans and followers to 'spread light, not noise', most replied stating they intended to do the exact opposite. While some accused Kohli of apparently defying the traditions of Indian culture, others 'informed' him that Indian Premier League too involved fireworks.
This Diwali, let's change things up. ???? #HappyDiwali #FestivalOfLights #StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/8YoYsXY4rF— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 18, 2017
Just like Yuvraj Singh, Kohli too was trolled by the Twitterati.
????? ?? ?? ??????? ????— EMMA?U?L (@IndianGabbru) October 18, 2017
???? ????? ???????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ????? ????... ????— ROcky ?? (@imRoccky) October 18, 2017
?? ???????? IPL ??? ????? ????? ???, ?? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ??,— Sushant Kumar Rai (@Skraivns) October 18, 2017
?????, ????? ???? ???? ???, ?????? ?? "??????" ?? ???????
@StayWrogn ?? ???? famous ??? ????, ???? ????? ?? ?????????????? ?? ???? ?? , ?? ?? ????? ?? ???????? ?? ????? ???— +91 8603540006 (@AA_ROY3406) October 18, 2017
??????
patakhe jalayenge— Akshay Kumar Inspire (@Roshu_AK) October 18, 2017
Kohli celebrated Diwali at home with his family and even shared some photos.
A very Happy Diwali to everyone. ???? pic.twitter.com/JmV5HZObi1— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 19, 2017
The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that there should be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). The directive, aimed to curbing dangerous pollution levels, found plenty of support from some of India's biggest celebrities.