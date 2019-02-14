 
Virat Kohli's Valentine's Day Post With Anushka Sharma Not To Be Missed - See Pic

Updated: 14 February 2019 18:45 IST

Virat Kohli shared a picture with wife Anushka Sharma on his social media accounts.

Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli on Team India's tours of Australia and New Zealand. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have been married for over a year now, spent their second Valentine's Day eve together as a married couple with a dinner date at Nueva, the cricketer's restaurant in Delhi. Keeping their tradition on, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posted pictures with adorable captions at the same time. "About last night with my valentine. #greatmeal #nueva #loveit @AnushkaSharma," Virat Kohli captioned his picture with Anushka Sharma. However, the Bollywood actress posted a series of pictures from the couple's recent vacation in New Zealand and wrote, "over is beyond and above everything. The only thing that's real . It's all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind. Happy Valentine's day to all"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About last night with my valentine . #greatmeal #nueva #loveit @anushkasharma @nueva.world

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

In the last two months, social media was flooded with pictures of India's most beloved couple as Anushka Sharma accompanied Virat Kohli on Team India's tours of Australia and New Zealand.

On many occasions, the actress was spotted at grounds in Australia and New Zealand rooting for Virat Kohli and his team.

On the cricket front, Kohli is expected to return to lead India after having been rested for two ODIs and the T20I series in New Zealand.

India will play two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Australia before engaging in a five-match One-day International (ODI) series. 

Recently, Kohli bagged all top three ICC Awards - the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year - for his performances in 2018.

Moreover, the 30-year-old was also named the captain of the ICC Test Team and the ODI Team of 2018.

Kohli became the first player to win all three awards together after accumulating 1,322 runs from 13 Tests, 1202 from 14 ODIs and 211 from T20Is.

