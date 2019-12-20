 
Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal For Posting Picture With Kieron Pollard

Updated: 20 December 2019 21:06 IST

Virat Kohli trolled Yuzvendra Chahal with a hilarious comment on the leg-spinner's Instagram post.

Yuzvendra Chahal has not played an ODI since India's tour to the West Indies in August. © Twitter

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to troll teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for sharing a picture with Kieron Pollard. Yuzvendra Chahal had posted a picture with the West Indies captain on Instagram on Thursday. "10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath," Chahal had captioned his Instagram post. Virat Kohli was quick to respond to Chahal's post and left a hilarious comment that left the fans in fits of laughter. "Abey Teri thigh se badi calf hai uski," Virat Kohli commented on the leg-spinner's post.

On the cricket field, the India captain bagged a rare first-ball duck in the second One-Day International against the West Indies in Vizag on Wednesday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's centuries, India posted a huge first innings total of 387 for five.

Rohit Sharma scored his seventh hundred of the year as he smashed the West Indies bowlers all over the park in Vizag.

In reply, much like India skipper, Kieron Pollard also failed to trouble the scorers as he edged one behind the wicket to Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami.

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran stitched together a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket but once Shami removed Pooran, the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The West Indies were eventually bowled out for 280 as Indian bowlers helped the hosts to level the three-match series.

With the ball, Shami picked up three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian to claim two ODI hat-tricks.

The series decider is scheduled to be played in Cuttack on Sunday.

Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard
Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture with Kieron Pollard on Instagram
  • Virat Kohli left a hilarious comment on Chahal's post
  • India defeated the West Indies by 107 runs in the second ODI
