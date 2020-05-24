Virat Kohli Trolls Kevin Pietersen For "Shave Your Beard Off" Comment On Throwback Picture

Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture of himself on Instagram that charmed many of his fans. However, former England captain Kevin Pietersen decided to troll him on his look and commented: "Shave your beard off". Kevin Pietersen's teasing remark didn't go well with Indian captain Virat Kohli, who hit back with a reply: "@kp24 better than your TikTok videos". The Instagram banter between Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen sent their fans into a frenzy.
This is not the first time when the two cricketers engaged in a social media banter. Earlier when Kohli decided to style his beard and shared a video on Instagram explaining what he did, Pietersen came dishing out some hilarious banter.
"Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen commented on the video, referring to the few strands of grey hair in his beard that have become quite prominent over the last year or so.
Kohli had shared the video saying that during quarantine, it is important to be engaging in activities that "make you feel good".
"While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look," he captioned the video, while also challenging his fans to trim their beards at home.
Kohli and Pietersen had earlier engaged in a candid conversation on an Instagram Live session, where they spoke about the IPL and his career lows as well as the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.