Virat Kohli Trolled For Twitter Silence On Anil Kumble's Birthday

Kumble quit as India coach saying his relationship with Kohli was 'untenable'.

Kumble quit as India coach saying his relationship with Kohli was 'untenable'. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) found itself at the centre of a controversy after its social media team put out a birthday wish for legendary cricketer Anil Kumble describing him as just a 'former bowler'. The cricket board quickly deleted the message for record Test wicket-taker after irate fans took offence. Not just the BCCI, but captain Virat Kohli too was on fans' radar after he did not greet the former India coach on his 47th birthday. While there is a possibility of Kohli having conveyed his wishes to Kumble in a more personal manner, fans questioned the Delhi batsman's silence especially since he had tweeted on the same day last year.

So, Virat Kohli has the time and energy to wish and visit Arijit Singh, but he doesn't have the courtesy to wish Anil Kumble. — Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) October 17, 2017

Virat Kohli has the time to play football, appear on tv show. But no time to wish Anil Kumble on his birthday. What a shame! — Aditya Kulkarni (@adikulk) October 17, 2017

Why has Virat Kohli still not wished Anil Kumble ?? ?????? — A D I (@Sachinspired) October 17, 2017

Waiting for Kohli to keep aside his ego and wish anil Kumble on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayKumble — Heerahee (@Heerahee) October 17, 2017

everyone wishing Kumble happy b'day except Kohli ?? — Kaptaan Kohli (@siedry_) October 17, 2017

Seems at the end Kohli didn't wish Anil Kumble on his birthday. What ego! — cricketSaM (@indoriitweeter) October 18, 2017

Unlike Kohli, most of his teammates took to Twitter to pour in their wishes for Jumbo.

A very happy birthday to one of the finest players & an amazing human being. Always inspiring. Have a wonderful year ahead @anilkumble1074. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 17, 2017

Wishing you a very happy Birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/T8wg2Jt8Jv — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) October 17, 2017

Great mentor, Legendary cricketer & a Humble man, Happy birthday @anilkumble1074 May god bless you with happiness and good health always. pic.twitter.com/OSNYFsO9eV — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 17, 2017

Many more happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 , you have always been an inspiration and will continue to be so for years to come.?? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 17, 2017

Happy Birthday @anilkumble1074 Sir.God bless you with all the happiness and good health. Have a great year! — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to one of the legends of World Cricket @anilkumble1074 . Truly an inspiration for all of us. Have a great year ahead sir.??? — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 17, 2017

Kumble had stepped down as Team India coach in June this year, shortly after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The differences between him and Kohli were the main reason for the former resigning, when he quit saying his relationship with Kohli was 'untenable'.

It was reported that BCCI officials tried to salvage ties between Kumble and Kohli, but that the relationship was beyond repair.

Kumble, who played for India for 17 years, has never commented publicly on the matter. Shastri was since been appointed coach of the Indian side.