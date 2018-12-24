 
Virat Kohli Trolled For Lauding Anushka Sharma's Performance In Zero
Updated: 24 December 2018 12:55 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Sunday to praise wife Anushka Sharmas acting in Zero, a movie with Shah Rukh Khan.

Virat Kohli Trolled For Lauding Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli is currently in Australia for India's four-match Test series. © File Photo/AFP

Virat Kohli is back in the controversial fold, as he has been trolled on Twitter for praising his wife and actor Anushka Sharma's performance in the recently released Bollywood flick Zero. The Indian captain, who is currently in Australia for the ongoing four-match Test series, had taken to Twitter to say, "Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding."

To which, Twitter erupted in trolls.

Virat Kohli had also given a massive shout out to Anushka Sharma after Sui Dhaaga hit screens. "Mauji was superb, Varun Dhawan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. So proud my love, Anushka Sharma," he had tweeted.

Ahead of that, Anushka featured in horror thriller Pari, which Virat had reviewed as her best performance ever: "Watched Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you!"

Meanwhile on Friday, while Zero fetched appreciation for the film's lead cast, the storyline of the movie received middling reviews by critics and audiences alike.

