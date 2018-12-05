Virat Kohli Tops Forbes India's Rich List For Sportspersons In 2018

Team India skipper Virat Kohli more than doubled his earnings of Rs 100.72 crore last year and has been declared the highest earning sportsperson in the country by Forbes India. The 30-year-old enjoyed a phenomenal year with the bat, shattering a number of records while bagging some highly-lucrative advertisement contracts as well. Kohli accumulated a whopping sum of Rs 228.09 crore in 2018 and is only behind Bollywood star Salman Khan in the overall celebrity charts. The BCCI central contract, Royal Challengers Bangalore salary and advertising contracts are among the major contributors to Kohli's earnings.

Following Kohli on the list of sportspersons is the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, while Sachin Tendulkar continues to be present in the top three despite retiring from cricket five years ago.

Badminton star PV Sindhu is 4th on the list with fellow shuttler Saina Nehwal occupying the 10th spot on the standings.

Manish Pandey and Jasprit Bumrah made it to the overall list for the first time in their careers. While Bumrah is 60th on the list of top-earning celebrities with earnings of Rs 16.42, Pandey stood 77th with Rs 13.08 crores in his pocket.

Hardik Pandya turned out to be a huge gainer on the list of sportspersons, as he bagged Rs 28.46 crores in 2018 as compared to Rs 3.04 crores last year.

Overall, a total of 21 sportspersons featured on Forbes India's rich list of top 100 celebrities.

Kohli started the year on a high with the bat on India's tour of South Africa and he is hoping to end the year by becoming the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

India will take on Australia in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval starting Thursday.