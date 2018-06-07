 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer

Updated: 07 June 2018 13:59 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will also be honoured.

Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award. © AFP

India cricket captain Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer 2016-17 and 2017-18 at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Awards to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a BCCI release said. While Kohli gets top honours in the men's category, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to be maiden recipients of the award for best international cricketer (woman) for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively, according to a press release.

To honour one of its finest administrators, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in remembrance of Late Jagmohan Dalmiya. The Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy will be presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and to the Best Junior and Senior Cricketer in women's cricket.

The BCCI has also raised prize money for nine categories by Rs. 1 lakh and the revised prize money is Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has been adjudged the best state association owing to their consistent performances in the BCCI domestic tournaments for the 2016-17 season, while the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) gets the prize for the 2017-18 season.

"I congratulate all the winners of the BCCI Annual Awards. The last two years have been fabulous for Indian Cricket with both the men and women's teams doing very well. We are proud of their achievements and this is our small way of acknowledging their on-field efforts," Committee of Administrators Chairman Vinod Rai said.

"This year we will be presenting awards for the past two seasons and it is going to be a big occasion ahead of the historic Test against Afghanistan. For the first time, an award category for the best International Cricketer (Woman) has been introduced and it is a step in the right direction," former India woman cricketer and member of CoA Diana Edulji said.

"The BCCI Annual Awards is an occasion where former greats of the game, the present generation and the stars of tomorrow come under one roof. For BCCI, it is an opportunity to show its gratitude towards cricketers who enrich this game with their skills and hard work," BCCI Acting President CK Khanna said.

"Every year we have champion players delivering champion performances. Awards help boost a player's confidence and we only hope that we get more noteworthy performances in the season to follow," said BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team India Women Virat Kohli Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award
  • Harmanpreet and Mandhana are set to be maiden recipients of the award
  • Kohli gets top honours in the men's category
Related Articles
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Virat Kohli To Receive Polly Umrigar Award For Best International Cricketer
Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane
Virat Kohli Hints At Ajinkya Rahane's Selection For England Test Series
Virat Kohli Claims
Virat Kohli Claims 'Boss' Anushka Sharma Can Do More Cardio Than Him
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled At Madame Tussauds
Virat Kohli Only Indian On This Forbes List, No Women In Top 100
Virat Kohli Only Indian On This Forbes List, No Women In Top 100
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.